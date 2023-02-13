Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 3,018 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,018 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the first quarter worth $84,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 20.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 43.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.
American International Group Stock Performance
NYSE AIG opened at $61.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.63 and a 200 day moving average of $57.47. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.05 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
American International Group Profile
American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.
