Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) Stock Holdings Raised by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of Steel Connect worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Steel Connect during the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Steel Connect during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Steel Connect by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 73,671 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Steel Connect by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Steel Connect during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Steel Connect from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Steel Connect Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STCN opened at $1.28 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1.34. The firm has a market cap of $77.64 million, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.33. Steel Connect, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $1.53.

Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $51.36 million during the quarter.

Steel Connect Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Connect, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end global supply chain solutions and e-commerce services. Its product aims to improve their clients’ global supply chain, speed to market, product customization, flexibility, cost, quality and service. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Smyrna, TN.

