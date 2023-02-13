ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,500,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,636,000 after acquiring an additional 547,495 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,938,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,231,000 after buying an additional 283,352 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,390,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,080,000 after buying an additional 219,733 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,973,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,842,000 after buying an additional 209,200 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,030,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,640,000 after buying an additional 8,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $44.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.19. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $44.08 and a 1-year high of $55.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.95.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Argus upped their target price on Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.17.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In related news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,490,947.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,999 shares in the company, valued at $11,200,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hormel Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.