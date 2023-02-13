Bank of Montreal Can Has $67.62 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,427,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,629 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $67,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 211.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BIPC opened at $42.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.20. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52-week low of $37.54 and a 52-week high of $53.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.382 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.25%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

