Summit Trail Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransAct Technologies were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 41,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 148,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 39,773 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,910,000. 50.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

TransAct Technologies Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TACT opened at $7.31 on Monday. TransAct Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $10.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TransAct Technologies ( NASDAQ:TACT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $17.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.18% and a negative net margin of 12.86%. On average, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies Incorporated will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TransAct Technologies in a report on Saturday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About TransAct Technologies

(Get Rating)

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TACT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.