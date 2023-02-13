Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New $1.75 Million Investment in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 276,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.21% of BrightSpire Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter worth $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter worth $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter worth $56,000. 38.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BrightSpire Capital alerts:

BrightSpire Capital Stock Performance

NYSE BRSP opened at $7.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $947.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.72. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $9.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

BrightSpire Capital Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.88%. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

BRSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research downgraded BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on BrightSpire Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BrightSpire Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

BrightSpire Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.