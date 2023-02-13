Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,527 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.69% of Snap-on worth $74,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap-on Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $251.33 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $238.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $259.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.33. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer cut Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total value of $90,111.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.08, for a total value of $1,753,712.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,602,507.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total value of $90,111.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,034 shares of company stock worth $13,889,532. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Snap-on

(Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

