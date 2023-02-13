Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 44,287 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.10% of Stryker worth $77,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth $44,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth $46,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 123.2% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Stryker from $265.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Stryker to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Stryker Price Performance

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total value of $84,309,498.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,942,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,924,530.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 24,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.54, for a total transaction of $6,803,339.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total value of $84,309,498.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,942,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,924,530.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 418,522 shares of company stock valued at $112,296,404 over the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYK opened at $264.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.84. The firm has a market cap of $100.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $284.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.