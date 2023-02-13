Bank of Montreal Can Sells 41,572 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 184,838 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 41,572 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Intuit were worth $73,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,749,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,841,392,000 after acquiring an additional 575,174 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 27,658.9% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,562,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546,017 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,126,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,210,808,000 after acquiring an additional 22,849 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,111,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $813,780,000 after acquiring an additional 50,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 29.7% during the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,890,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $728,799,000 after acquiring an additional 433,382 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $553,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,434 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ INTU opened at $413.52 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $561.70. The stock has a market cap of $116.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $400.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $413.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Intuit from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Intuit from $553.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.83.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

