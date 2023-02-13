Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 299,736 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 547.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 354,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 299,736 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned about 0.20% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $6,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 35.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter worth about $581,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter worth about $356,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 448.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 33,712 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Short S&P500 Price Performance

SH stock opened at $15.11 on Monday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $17.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.72.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.