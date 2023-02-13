ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $219.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.71. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $243.78.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

