Summit Trail Advisors LLC Purchases 173 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,521 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 3.5% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 4.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 0.8% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 2.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Insider Activity at Arrow Electronics

In other news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total transaction of $672,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,253.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $126.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.34 and its 200-day moving average is $107.36. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.38 and a twelve month high of $134.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 3.84%. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 15.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment is involved in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value-added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.