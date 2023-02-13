Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,497,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,675,383 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.18% of Energy Transfer worth $64,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 100.0% in the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 4,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.81% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ET. Mizuho lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.
Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer
Energy Transfer Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ET opened at $12.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.00. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $13.67. The company has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.77.
Energy Transfer Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 91.05%.
Energy Transfer Company Profile
Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Energy Transfer (ET)
- Uber May Achieve Profitability, Despite the Clickbait Headlines
- Live Cattle Prices Calling the Shots at Tyson Foods
- Can PayPal Get Out of Its Way?
- Energy Blackout: How to Invest When Truth is Stranger than Fiction
- AbbVie Has a Mixed Outlook After Mixed Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.