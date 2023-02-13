Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,497,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,675,383 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.18% of Energy Transfer worth $64,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 100.0% in the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 4,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ET. Mizuho lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Price Performance

In other news, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $924,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 580,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,048,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,579,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 585,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,164,000 in the last 90 days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $12.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.00. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $13.67. The company has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.77.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 91.05%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Featured Stories

