Summit Trail Advisors LLC Invests $215,000 in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CarMax by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,690,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,790,000 after purchasing an additional 303,973 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in CarMax by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,389,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,017,000 after purchasing an additional 455,386 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,159,000 after purchasing an additional 49,780 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in CarMax by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,757,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,515,000 after purchasing an additional 291,804 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in CarMax by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,548,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,400,000 after purchasing an additional 805,438 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on CarMax from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Stephens dropped their target price on CarMax from $64.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. StockNews.com raised CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on CarMax from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.67.

CarMax Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $73.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.46. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $113.54.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company’s revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CarMax

In related news, President & CEO William D. Nash purchased 8,220 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.98 per share, with a total value of $501,255.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,069,505.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Featured Stories

