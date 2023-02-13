Summit Trail Advisors LLC Takes $210,000 Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 203.9% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $75.45 on Monday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.94 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Activision Blizzard

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.57.

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.