ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Purchases 685 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 421,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,416,000 after buying an additional 19,460 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,546,000 after buying an additional 8,735 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $89.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.59 and a 200-day moving average of $87.61. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $113.41.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

