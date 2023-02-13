Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 104.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,624 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in AON were worth $5,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in AON in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of AON by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:AON opened at $317.82 on Monday. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $246.21 and a 52 week high of $341.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The company has a market cap of $65.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $310.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.00.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,065.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. TheStreet raised AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James lowered AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.80.

About AON



Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

