Bank of Montreal Can Buys 25,535 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,215 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,535 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.11% of Cigna worth $98,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,279,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,762,889,000 after buying an additional 1,012,086 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 451.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 557,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $154,940,000 after buying an additional 456,688 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,063,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 28.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 743,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $196,011,000 after buying an additional 164,128 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 40.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 548,551 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $144,554,000 after buying an additional 157,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

In other Cigna news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cigna news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cigna Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cigna from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.13.

Shares of CI opened at $296.51 on Monday. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $218.52 and a 12-month high of $340.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $317.01 and its 200 day moving average is $304.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $90.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. Cigna had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.95%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

See Also

