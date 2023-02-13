Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 170 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth $150,000. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth $2,092,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 75.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 11,675 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $175,099,000 after acquiring an additional 60,580 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 47.1% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on TROW shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.30.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $117.62 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $157.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.28.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.75%.

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

