Bank of Montreal Can Has $66.31 Million Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,730 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.14% of McKesson worth $66,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,611,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,803,000 after purchasing an additional 67,443 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in McKesson by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,186,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,287,000 after acquiring an additional 137,396 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in McKesson by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,399,000 after acquiring an additional 320,588 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at $302,630,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 509,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,275,000 after buying an additional 65,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.30.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of MCK stock opened at $368.07 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $367.49. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $260.73 and a 1 year high of $401.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 25.95 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,780,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,077 shares of company stock worth $3,827,128 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

