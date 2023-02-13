ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Takes $200,000 Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 6.0% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 43,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 78,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,220,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 32,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,455,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $225,253,000 after buying an additional 14,573 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $175.79 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $191.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.16. The firm has a market cap of $159.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.77%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TXN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.70.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sale of analog and embedded semiconductors, which includes industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.