ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 49.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth about $838,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 37.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 25.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total transaction of $35,779.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,112,179.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total transaction of $35,779.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,112,179.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total transaction of $100,287.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292,125.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,387 shares of company stock valued at $7,324,871. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AJG. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.86.

Shares of AJG opened at $195.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $192.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.80. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $148.03 and a 52 week high of $202.37.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 39.23%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

