Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $226,000 Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 28,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 124,058.0% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 62,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 62,029 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,783,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 76,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 18,518 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 475,592 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $26.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.74 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.40%.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 21,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $499,140.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,335,225 shares in the company, valued at $55,111,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,866.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 21,150 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $499,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,335,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,111,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 39,800 shares of company stock valued at $955,819 over the last quarter. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

