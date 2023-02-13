ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 550 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its position in MSCI by 18,898.0% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,918,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898,095 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in MSCI by 128.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,412,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,406,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,640 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in MSCI by 312.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,913,000 after purchasing an additional 646,050 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in MSCI by 26.3% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,208,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,620,000 after purchasing an additional 251,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 953.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,182,000 after purchasing an additional 210,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $539.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $204.00 to $532.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $558.10.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $549.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $500.21 and its 200 day moving average is $476.99. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $376.41 and a 52-week high of $572.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.53 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 93.56%. MSCI’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.64%.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

