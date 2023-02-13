ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,257 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 19.2% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 27,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 23.7% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 414,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,645,000 after acquiring an additional 79,569 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.9% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 62,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $591,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 14.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $76.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.75. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.69 and a 1-year high of $78.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.98.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $346.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PB shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.40.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

Featured Articles

