KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 162.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,398,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,485,189 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $106,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,640,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,966,980,000 after acquiring an additional 624,549 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 17.0% during the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 26,456,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,224,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851,214 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,635,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,094,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,018 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 15,375,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $711,751,000 after purchasing an additional 510,592 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,190,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $471,705,000 after purchasing an additional 597,379 shares during the period. 53.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR opened at $57.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.52. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.77 and a 52 week high of $66.25. The company has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a PE ratio of -42.64, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KKR. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.50 price target on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $309,044,942.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

