The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 451,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,660 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Middleby were worth $65,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 9.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,344,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,918,000 after buying an additional 205,222 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,605,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,987,000 after purchasing an additional 199,699 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Middleby during the second quarter worth about $24,252,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Middleby in the third quarter worth about $16,838,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Middleby in the first quarter valued at about $21,366,000. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Middleby from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Middleby to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Middleby in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.00.

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $32,586.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Middleby news, Director John R. Miller III sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.26, for a total value of $161,680.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,408.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $32,586.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,050.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $152.31 on Monday. The Middleby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.30 and a fifty-two week high of $196.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.55.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

