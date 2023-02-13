Amalgamated Bank Acquires 58,838 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 197.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,838 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $5,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NDAQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Nasdaq to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Nasdaq Price Performance

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $126,945.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,620.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $394,044 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ stock opened at $59.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $69.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.76 and its 200 day moving average is $61.49. The firm has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.94 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 22.12%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.50%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

Featured Articles

