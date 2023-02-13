Summit Trail Advisors LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in Progressive by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in Progressive by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 3,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.1% in the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total value of $497,341.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,276.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $126,015.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,070,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total value of $497,341.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,276.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,489 shares of company stock valued at $5,769,358 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Stock Up 1.1 %

Progressive Announces Dividend

PGR stock opened at $138.73 on Monday. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.81 and a fifty-two week high of $139.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $81.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on PGR. Raymond James increased their price target on Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Progressive to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.71.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Featured Articles

