Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $373,000 Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,597 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 49,934 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 16,581,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,795,000 after acquiring an additional 74,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,271,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,211,000 after acquiring an additional 536,935 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 296.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891,037 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,390,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,565,000 after acquiring an additional 41,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,836,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,172,000 after acquiring an additional 717,681 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RF has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Stephens upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Regions Financial to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.72.

Regions Financial Price Performance

RF opened at $23.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $25.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.93. The stock has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.21.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Regions Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Regions Financial

In related news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Regions Financial news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

Featured Articles

