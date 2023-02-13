Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) by 70.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 120,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 280,870 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 48,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 74,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 161,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 498.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVAX stock opened at $11.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $17.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.42.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 1,500,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $17,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,915,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,414,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 9.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DVAX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Dynavax Technologies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

