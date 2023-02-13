Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 397,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,066 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $32,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 681.8% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $2,426,982.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at $26,401,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 1.8 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADM. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $82.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 25.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.60. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $70.02 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $26.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.37 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 23.35%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Other, and Corporate. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.