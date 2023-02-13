Amalgamated Bank Trims Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,082 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in CDW were worth $5,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in CDW by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 98,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,406,000 after acquiring an additional 15,021 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 4.0% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of CDW by 23.3% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 83,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,961,000 after purchasing an additional 15,686 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 6.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDW opened at $205.64 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.14. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $147.91 and a 1-year high of $205.77.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. CDW had a return on equity of 103.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on CDW shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CDW from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CDW from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.86.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

