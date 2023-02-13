Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Raised by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 143.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,016 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.5% of Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 225.0% during the third quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.71.

Shares of JNJ opened at $162.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 67.06%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total value of $13,598,447.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,354,891.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 181,955 shares of company stock worth $32,081,502. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

