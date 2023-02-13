Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $47,000 in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 259 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 30.4% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 9.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 21.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $170.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.84 and a 200-day moving average of $187.71. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.56 and a 1-year high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total value of $3,009,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $19,958,282.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.22.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.