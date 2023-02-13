Boston Partners Purchases 27,752 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 66.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,554 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 27,752 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.12% of Kirby worth $4,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 272.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 518,218 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,528,000 after acquiring an additional 379,062 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirby in the second quarter valued at about $20,978,000. JCP Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Kirby by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC now owns 571,589 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,775,000 after buying an additional 278,079 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kirby by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 576,527 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,620,000 after acquiring an additional 225,645 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Kirby by 51.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 610,118 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,120,000 after acquiring an additional 208,028 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kirby alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their target price on Kirby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Kirby from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Kirby Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of KEX stock opened at $73.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.26. Kirby Co. has a 1 year low of $55.03 and a 1 year high of $75.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.32.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $730.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.06 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kirby

In other news, insider Christian G. O’neil sold 8,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $632,353.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,519.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christian G. O’neil sold 8,660 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $632,353.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,519.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total value of $109,230.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,326.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Profile

(Get Rating)

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following business segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum and black oil products, and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.