Blair William & Co. IL Sells 59 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 4.5% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in ASML by 118.1% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 19.7% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 2,650.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.3% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Trading Down 1.2 %

ASML stock opened at $656.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $618.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $545.10. ASML Holding has a one year low of $363.15 and a one year high of $714.62. The stock has a market cap of $264.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46.

ASML Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.267 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.16%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASML. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from €520.00 ($559.14) to €680.00 ($731.18) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $707.46.

ASML Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.