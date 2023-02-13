First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 71 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Equinix by 11.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,008,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,947,400,000 after acquiring an additional 630,477 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Equinix in the third quarter valued at about $193,420,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 16.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,709,000 after acquiring an additional 250,501 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Equinix by 36.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 626,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,298,000 after buying an additional 167,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Equinix during the third quarter worth about $76,678,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $729.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.63. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $494.89 and a twelve month high of $776.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $696.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $651.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Equinix from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $757.33.

In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.61, for a total transaction of $327,377.82. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,255,051.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.61, for a total transaction of $327,377.82. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,255,051.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total value of $32,934.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,777 shares in the company, valued at $11,709,532.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,747 shares of company stock valued at $11,803,531 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

