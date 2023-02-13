First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $85,000 Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ESG Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. ESG Planning now owns 16,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 48.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCR stock opened at $250.58 on Monday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $213.73 and a 1-year high of $317.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $235.04 and a 200-day moving average of $245.57.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.