Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 1,735,594 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,797,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,735,594 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 10.22% of Two Harbors Investment worth $29,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 110.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the third quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Two Harbors Investment Stock Performance

TWO opened at $16.94 on Monday. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $22.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.91.

Two Harbors Investment Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.17%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.15%.

In related news, VP Robert Rush sold 2,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $46,106.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 64,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,872.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 2,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $38,815.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,327 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,600.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert Rush sold 2,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $46,106.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,872.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,492 shares of company stock worth $528,144 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TWO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $5.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Two Harbors Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Two Harbors Investment Profile

(Get Rating)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in, finances, and manages agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.