First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $73,000 Stock Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Roblox by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 788,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,481,000 after buying an additional 39,203 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 7.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 949.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 18,150 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 265.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,390,000 after acquiring an additional 226,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 62.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 92,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 35,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RBLX. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.83.

Roblox Stock Down 4.3 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $34.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.24. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $73.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $89,696.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 93,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,839.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $234,157.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,137 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,149.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $89,696.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 93,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,839.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 590,999 shares of company stock worth $18,791,858 over the last three months. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

