First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 114 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 82.9% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Entergy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

ETR has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.80.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $105.79 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $94.94 and a 1 year high of $126.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.48%.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

