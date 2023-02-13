Great Lakes Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 71.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,857 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OEF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $432,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of OEF opened at $183.12 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.16 and its 200 day moving average is $177.22. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $157.57 and a 12-month high of $213.25.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.