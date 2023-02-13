Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $29.04 Million Stock Holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,430,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,837 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $29,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,816,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,810,000 after purchasing an additional 244,894 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,137,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,515,000 after purchasing an additional 71,701 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 14.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,274,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,566,000 after purchasing an additional 404,251 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,048,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,239,000 after acquiring an additional 34,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 12.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,635,000 after acquiring an additional 195,165 shares during the last quarter. 27.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,362,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,362,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Reich, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $177,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,637.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $697,840. Company insiders own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Price Performance

Shares of SNDR stock opened at $28.79 on Monday. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $30.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.48 and a 200-day moving average of $23.94.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Schneider National Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Schneider National from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.62.

Schneider National Profile

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering, and freight payment services. It operates through the following business segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

Featured Articles

