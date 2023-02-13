Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $40,000 in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,155 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 24,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on CFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.50 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

In other news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 81,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $3,603,104.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,237,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $43.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.37. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $55.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

