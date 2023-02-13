Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,497 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 665.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HPQ. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cfra set a $31.00 target price on HP in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

HP Price Performance

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $922,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 804,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,819,790.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,335.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $922,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 804,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,819,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 255,702 shares of company stock worth $7,371,337. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $29.97 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.72. The firm has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.01. HP Inc. has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.32% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. HP’s payout ratio is 34.88%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

