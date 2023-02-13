Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $40,000 Investment in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,098 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,523,599 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $556,632,000 after purchasing an additional 87,950 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 9.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,926,561 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $288,629,000 after purchasing an additional 597,447 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.4% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,926,387 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $396,604,000 after purchasing an additional 27,314 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay by 33.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,350,663 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $264,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International increased its position in shares of eBay by 0.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 3,863,863 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $161,007,000 after acquiring an additional 18,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.
EBAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on eBay in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.89.
eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.
