Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,716 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,716 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,272,683 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,264,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,106 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 223.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,948,300 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $100,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 23.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,247,250 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $132,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,569 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 514.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,756,385 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $69,307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,146,133 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,857,833 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $88,656,000 after acquiring an additional 128,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAL shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on American Airlines Group to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen raised their target price on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $16.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of -1,628.00 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.16. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $21.42.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.42) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $176,806.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,381 shares in the company, valued at $752,633.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $176,806.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,633.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $1,196,062.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 398,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,385,887.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

