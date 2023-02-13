Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,734 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.5% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,622,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,370,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912,430 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,839,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,295,000 after acquiring an additional 421,779 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,725,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229,032 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,189,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,449,000 after acquiring an additional 328,297 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,751,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total transaction of $13,598,447.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,456 shares in the company, valued at $22,354,891.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 181,955 shares of company stock worth $32,081,502. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $162.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $423.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.71.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

