AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Position Increased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners raised its position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,810 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.35% of AMERISAFE worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMSF. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 417.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 378.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE Stock Performance

AMSF opened at $53.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.40. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $60.49.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focuses on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

